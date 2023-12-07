MP Elachi Whips Up Emotions Over Stance on CAS Positions

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi whipped up emotions on Thursday after she stated that the unconstitutional Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) posts are vital.

Speaking on K24 TV, the former CAS for Public Service and Gender said the posts are crucial in tracking progress within the government.

The MP said CASs hold the forte when the Cabinet Secretaries are away.

“I have said in fairness of the country, and delivery of service and ensuring those ministries can function in the right way you need a deputy to have a clear role. Look at our Environment CS, she will need a deputy because in most meetings she is out of the country. She has to go because she is supposed to give our stand as Kenya and what we want to see on issues of climate change and so you need a deputy who will follow through on other issues within the ministry,” she stated.

“When you look at different ministries they have three PSs, if you have a deputy, he/she will take over a few of these issues that will come.”

Elachi also stated that the positions would help create a wider tax base since the CASs would pay taxes whenever they get salaries.

“Even if they get salaries they will pay taxes we are creating a larger tax base. It is a non-issue of money. This tongue of saying we don’t have money is not the right one. We cannot keep lamenting since it is not the first time,” she added.

Here are reactions from Kenyans on X:

These are the elected leaders we have. Shame on you @BeatriceElachi2 https://t.co/d2B8cuQJ3p — Rein (@Asamoh_) December 7, 2023

MNA Beatrice Elachi: "If the CAS get salaries they will pay taxes". This is absurdity but not shocking. Suppose Kenyans apply the same stupid logic to thieves: "Kenya should have as many thieves as possible because they will pay fines". — Ndung'u Wainaina (@NdunguWainaina) December 7, 2023

What is this surely? These are the leaders we elected to make laws for us? We have no country. Shame on you Elachi. Shame Kabisa https://t.co/HqQQFhKNS9 — SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) December 7, 2023

