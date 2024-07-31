MP Gakuya Arrested at City Hotel in Probe into Anti-government Protests 

Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya was Wednesday arrested from a Nairobi hotel in a probe into claims he and others financed chaos in the anti government protests.

He was picked from outside CJ Restaurant along Koinange Street and driven to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters for grilling.

He recorded his statement.

Police said they were looking for his Embakasi Central counterpart Mejja Donk for grilling over similar claims.

The two are close allies to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gakuya was at the restaurant along Koinange Street when police who had been looking for him approached him, witnesses said.

They requested him to accompany them outside where they later forced him into a waiting salon car.

He was to be released.

Police have been probing the aftermath of the June 25 incident where protestors raided parliament and other government offices.

There are claims some of the protesters were mobilized and facilitated to destroy property in the protests.

The probe files of the issue will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with various recommendations, officials said.

Police handling the matter said they are also talking to other leaders apart from those widely being mentioned and associated with Gachagua.

The arrest and grilling of the MP came a day after three top aides to Gachagua were Tuesday grilled over claims they financed chaos in the anti government protests.

Police visited the offices of the officials in Karen, Nairobi for their statements in a session that took hours.

They were identified as political advisor Ngunjiri Wambugu, youth advisor George Theuri, and Private Secretary Munene wa Mumbi.

They denied the claims.

Police are investigating their alleged role in financing the violent protests and looting of businesses in Nairobi and parts of Central Kenya.

Police said they expect to record statements from more politicians including a former governor over the chaos.

The individuals had been summoned to the DCI headquarters for grilling on separate dates. Some ignored the summons prompting the arrests.

Police claim the individuals organized goons who raided shops and other premises to loot as Gen Z staged protests in the city.

They want to get more information on the alleged role the individuals played in the chaos.

Dozens of people who participated in the protests, especially on June 25 have been charged with various charges.

The probe into the cases is ongoing.

The protests were initially peaceful before goons invaded and started to loot property.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with President William Ruto declining to sign the bill.

Discontent over the already high cost of living spiralled into nationwide protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes in the annual finance bill, which was however rejected.

Protest organisers called for the police to be held accountable for the shooting incidents.