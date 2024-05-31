MP Kagombe to Face Murder Charges Over Fatal Shooting of Rider in Thika Town

Gatundu South Member of Parliament GG Kagombe is a wanted man.

Police said Friday May 31 they were yet to locate him for plea taking after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has approved murder charges against him in connection with a fatal shooting incident

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters said Friday they were looking for the MP to process him for plea taking in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in a violent confrontation between rival groups in Thika, Kiambu County, on Friday May 17.

The case will be registered at the High Court where detectives will apply for a warrant to arrest him.

Two Members of Parliament are among people who were grilled by detectives investigating the fatal shooting.

Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge and his Thika Town counterpart Alice Ng’ang’a were summoned for questioning over the chaos.

They appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations homicide detectives and denied opening the fatal fire.

They were informed the team is investigating murder and causing bodily harm in the case.

They were asked to surrender their licensed weapons for testing, police said.

Kagombe had told police he is still being treated in hospital after he was attacked in the chaos.

One man shot and killed while a second one is nursing wounds in hospital.

As part of the probe, the team asked all politicians who were present to surrender their licensed weapons for ballistic tests.

The team also asked the politicians’ bodyguards and other officers who used the weapons, if any to surrender them.

During the incident at the site of a proposed market in Kamenu ward, 26-year-old David Nduati was shot dead while another man Anthony Kamau, was seriously injured by a bullet that lodged in his chest.

Kagombe is a licensed gun holder.

Spent cartridges collected from the scene, the bullet head in the deceased man’s body and the one lodged in the one in hospital will help in establishing the one who shot.

The incident prompted a protest in the town days later with the group calling for action on those responsible for the shooting.

Lawlessness reigned in Thika Town on Friday May 17, when supporters of the area MP Alice Ng’ang’a and those of Kamenu MCA Peter Mburu clashed.

The MPs had been at a different event in the area when they decided to accompany their colleague Ng’ang’a to the proposed market site.

They however found the MCA at the site with a group of locals who had already subdivided the parcel of land in anticipation of ownership of market spaces.

This sparked violent clash with bullets fired.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Philomena Nzioki was also injured in the melee and treated at Avenue Hospital in Thika and later discharged.

MCA Mburu had a day earlier visited the contested market area and subdivided it into stalls and a bulldozer began clearing the site.

MP Ng’ang’a showed up a day later with a bulldozer accompanied by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

MP Alice Ng’ang’a had led other MPs including Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Kagombe (Gatundu South), Njoroge (Gatundu North) and Ngoliba Ward MCA Joachim Njama in launching the market.

Kagombe was captured on video shooting to the air. Kagombe blamed the local governor for the chaos.

“It is extremely sad that an elected governor can use an MCA to send goons to attack MPs on duty to bring development to the people of Kiambu.

It is even worse that I and other residents were injured in the ensuing altercation,” Kagombe tweeted.

The MCA said Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi had set aside Sh50 million for the Kamenu market.

He accused the area MP of meddling in county projects.