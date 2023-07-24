MP Ken Chonga, Three Others Released on Sh100,000 Bond

A Mombasa court has released Kilifi South MP, Ken Chonga Kiti, Kilifi Speaker, Teddy Mwambire Ngumbao and their two co-accused, Patrick Chiro Charo and Victor Katana Mwaganga on a Sh100,000 bond with one surety and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000 each.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Gituma opposed releasing the four accused persons on bond, claiming that the politicians and their aides would interfere with the investigation and tamper with witnesses.

The four are charged with an offence of participating in unlawful assembly contrary to section 78(1) as read with section 79 of the penal code, chapter 63 of laws of Kenya.

The four allegedly assembled and demonstrated on July 19 in Mtwapa, Kilifi South Sub-County of Kilifi County, thereby causing public fear and a breach of peace.

The case will be mentioned on August 8.

