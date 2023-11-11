MP Mpuru Demands Apology from Governor Mwangaza Over Video Played in Senate

Tigania East Member of Parliament Mpuru Aburi wants Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza to apologize over a video clip played at the Senate during her impeachment hearing.

In the video, the legislator verbally attacked the county boss for not siring children with her current husband, Murega Baichu.

The lawmaker is heard addressing a crowd while rubbing a stick between his palms as he spoke in the Meru vernacular language.

Mwangaza translated Mpuru’s statements to: “He is saying he has given me 9 months to be pregnant and if that is not done. He will do it via what he is holding.”

But according to the lawmaker, Mwangaza edited the video to fit her needs.

Mpuru has also threatened to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He also noted that he has a lot of respect for the female gender and would never demean them in any way.

“Nataka apology kutoka kwa Governor wetu wa Meru County kwamba aliambia Wakenya uwongo. Niko tayari kuenda kuandika statement, alete video, mimi niko na video yangu ya maneno niliongea…ile yao ilikuwa imekatwakatwa kuonyesha ya kwamba Mpuru amekuwa akivuruga kina Mama,” he said.