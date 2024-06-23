MP Mwenje Claims AG Justin Muturi’s Son Leslie Abducted by Police

Attorney General Justin Muturi’s son has allegedly been arrested by police in Nairobi, Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje has claimed.

In a video circulated online on Saturday evening, Mwenje stated that Muturi’s son, Leslie, who he described as his friend, was pulled from his car by alleged police officers.

Mwenje explained that they were driving separate cars with other friends in Nairobi’s Kilimani area when police stopped Leslie’s car and took him away in a Land Cruiser.

“We are here, in Lavington, Kilimani, my friend Leslie Muturi, son to AG Justin Muturi has just been arrested by the police here on the road. I was the one following him, this is his car,” the MP said.

Further, Mwenje claimed that they contacted the police, who denied any knowledge of Leslie’s whereabouts.

“To the police who have taken him, we will find you. Release him right now, we will not sleep until we find him. We have informed everyone in Nairobi,” he said.

“The cops are telling us they do not know where he is yet the guys who have taken him are cops. We saw you in a white hardtop Land Cruiser, dressed in black combat we saw you and have your plates.”