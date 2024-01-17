MP Peter Salasya Freed On Sh50,00 Bond In Assault Case

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya on Wednesday appeared in court and took plea for charges of assault.

Salasya denied the charges and was released on a Sh50,000 bond.

He presented himself before Mumias Senior Resident Magistrate Marcella Onyango after he was ordered to appear.

He was charged with assaulting Malaha-Isango Ward Member of County Assembly Peter Walunya Indimuli at a funeral on Friday last week in the area.

The magistrate set the case for mention on February 19 and hearing on March 12, 2024.

Salasya had on Tuesday failed to appear before court to face assault and bodily harm allegations after claiming he was unwell.

The directed the investigating officer handling the case to provide the court with a comprehensive medical report from the Aga Khan Hospital where the MP was allegedly admitted.

Advocates led by Arnold Magina, on behalf of the complainant, asked the court to cancel bond terms for the accused after he failed to appear in adherence with court orders.

Magina said just like any suspect, Salasya should have obeyed court orders and presented himself to court to face the charges, adding that since he did not, his cash bail be forfeited to the State and a warrant of arrest be issued against him.

The advocate argued that no document was presented before the court to show why MP Salasya failed to appear, further dismissing claims that he was admitted to hospital hence could not attend the court session.

Salasya has continued to cause controversy in his constituency amid calls to tame his activities deemed dangerous.