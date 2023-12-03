fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    MP Salasya’s Vehicle Pelted with Stones by Rowdy Youths

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is counting losses after his vehicle was destroyed in a violent confrontation on Saturday.

    The back window of the MP’s posh vehicle was pelted with stones during the incident.

    Salasya blamed the incident on a political nemesis who he claimed hired a group of youths to prevent him from attending a burial.

    Read: MP Salasya in Hiding After Threatening Magistrate in Kakamega

    The first time MP said the Kakamega lawmaker whose identity he did not reveal was bitter about something he said during a past function.

    “I told him the truth days ago and because he knew I would come to the burial and be treated to a warm welcome, he staged youths to block me,” he said.

    “That is using youths for the wrong purpose. They have now destroyed this vehicle.”

    Read Also: Kakamega Lawyer Sues MP Salasya for Assault

    The MP asked leaders to refrain from endangering the lives of young Kenyans.

    “I am a protected leader. Let no one endanger the lives of the youth. What if they attacked me and my security team acted in defence?” he wondered.

    Salasya was attending the funeral of former nominated senator Godliver Omondi at Bulimbo in Matungu.

    Also in attendance were; ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Boni Khalwale among others.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Missing Tana River MPs Safe, CS Kindiki Says

    MP Salasya's Vehicle Pelted with Stones by Rowdy Youths

     
    East African Force Begins Withdrawal from DRC as CDF Ogolla Visits Troops