MP Salasya’s Vehicle Pelted with Stones by Rowdy Youths

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya is counting losses after his vehicle was destroyed in a violent confrontation on Saturday.

The back window of the MP’s posh vehicle was pelted with stones during the incident.

Salasya blamed the incident on a political nemesis who he claimed hired a group of youths to prevent him from attending a burial.

The first time MP said the Kakamega lawmaker whose identity he did not reveal was bitter about something he said during a past function.

“I told him the truth days ago and because he knew I would come to the burial and be treated to a warm welcome, he staged youths to block me,” he said.

“That is using youths for the wrong purpose. They have now destroyed this vehicle.”

The MP asked leaders to refrain from endangering the lives of young Kenyans.

“I am a protected leader. Let no one endanger the lives of the youth. What if they attacked me and my security team acted in defence?” he wondered.

Salasya was attending the funeral of former nominated senator Godliver Omondi at Bulimbo in Matungu.

Also in attendance were; ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Boni Khalwale among others.