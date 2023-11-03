MP Silvanus Osoro Blames Politician “RG” For EACC Summon

National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro claims a politician only identified as ‘RG’ is to blame for his recent runin with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Through lawyer Adrian Kamotho, the South Mugirango MP alleged that the said politician strongarmed the commission into going after him.

Osoro reaffirmed his innocence noting that he is an individual of good moral standing.

“Plausible material has been laid before us, pointing to collateral interventions and orchestrations by a political operative codenamed RG, who has been piling pressure on certain EACC officers to persecute our client at whatever cost,” the letter addressed to EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak reads.

“Notwithstanding the political machinations, our client has no doubt that he will effortlessly be able to prove his innocence if so required, and restore the phenomenal trust and public confidence that he has diligently cultivated over the years.”

Kamotho termed the allegations against his client as false and baseless, adding that Osoro has never engaged in conduct “that would warrant the sensational accusations being recklessly levelled against him”.

“Based on media expositions referencing on the said letter, our client is alleged to have breached undisclosed integrity and ethical requirements governing the conduct of State officers,” Kamotho said.

“Unequivocally, our client avers that the allegations being peddled against him are absolutely false and baseless. Our client is a paragon of virtue, who has perpetually conducted himself in the most professional and ethical manner.”

Kamotho further noted that the two-time MP is yey to be served with the EACC notice summoning him to appear at its offices on Monday since he is currently out of the country.

However, Kamotho reassured of Osoro’s commitment to cooperate with investigations.

“Significantly, our client who is currently out of the country, is yet to be served with any correspondence, notice or communication of any character by the EACC,” added the letter.

“Though deeply troubled by the false and unfair indictments in public circulation, our client remains committed to addressing any valid matters relating to him, in the most responsible and accountable manner.”

The anti-graft agency summoned Osoro to record a statement over his remarks in Bomet County in which he admitted to receiving bribes from MPs to approve their trips abroad.