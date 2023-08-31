MP Stephen Mule Loses Sh133,000 to Hackers

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule is the latest victim of a cyber attack.

The legislator is said to have lost Sh133,785 to one Boniface Kipng’etich Kirui who appeared before Milimani magistrate Gilbert Shikwe.

Kirui, a 22-year-old job seeker, is said to have siphoned the monies from Mule’s M-Pesa and bank accounts.

The court heard that the hackers obtained the lawmaker’s ID number from his hospital records.

“These hackers are highly skilled as they accessed my information from my treatment records for corona, then accessed my M-Pesa account and then withdrew the money,” said Mule.

“Apart from my M-Pesa account, the hackers accessed my Timiza, Mshwari, Vooma App, my Kenya Commercial Bank, my KCB M-Pesa, Absa and Co-operative Bank accounts.”

Magistrate Shikwe also heard that the accused also borrowed funds from other platforms using the lawmaker’s details.

The MP also testified that the accused confessed to stealing from him during grilling by DCI detectives.

“This accused person can only be helped if he can confess to this court as he has done to DCI officers how they carry out the criminal activities digitally,” said Mule.

He added: “Nobody is safe in this country including investors and multinational companies as hackers with immense skills in in manipulating people’s bank accounts are on the loose and withdrawing huge sums of money from the accounts without their knowledge.”

Kirui has denied the committing the said crime.

He will remain in custody until September 27, 2023 when the matter will be heard.

