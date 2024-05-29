MP Sudi Responds to Malala’s Attempt to Silence Him, CSs

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has responded to UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala’s warning against early political campaign activities.

Shortly after Malala’s press release, Sudi made a cryptic comment on his X account addressing the statement.

“Elevated MCA suffering from illusory superiority. Trying to be our former secretary general,” he wrote in a post accompanied by Malala’s statement.

Malala also criticized several Cabinet Secretaries for engaging in political activities, despite the legal requirement for them to remain apolitical.

“It has come to my attention that some Cabinet Secretaries have been involving themselves in political activities, contrary to the law which requires them to remain apolitical,” the former senator said.

Addressing the press Wednesday morning at JKIA upon his return from a working trip to China, Malala stated that if the Cabinet Secretaries feel the need to engage actively in politics, they must resign from their public offices.

He emphasized that their primary focus should always be on serving the people of Kenya.

While singling out leaders including Sudi, Malala described their recent conduct as undermining the party’s unity and disrespecting the leadership they pledged to serve.

“Let this be a stern warning, desist from such actions with immediate effect. Should this behaviour persist, the party will take disciplinary actions against you,” he said.

He also took aim at Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and his Roads and Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen for their involvement in political activities, which goes against the law mandating them to remain apolitical.

Malala directed his criticism at CS Kuria, advising him to adhere strictly to his constitutional duty of serving the people. He suggested that if Kuria desires to engage in politics, he should resign and enter the political arena.

Similarly, he urged CS Murkomen to prioritize addressing the urgent issues within his ministry, such as the rehabilitation of roads damaged by recent floods, or else resign and fully commit to political engagement.

“Furthermore, I urge the young politicians within the UDA who have prematurely begun their campaigns for 2032 to halt these activities. Your current mandate is to serve your constituents,” he added.