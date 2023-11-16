Members of the Parliament Approve Deployment of 1,000 Police Officers to Haiti

Members of the National Assembly approved the deployment of 1,000 police officers to Haiti.

The lawmakers on Thursday adopted the joint committees’ report recommending that the House approve the deployment.

“The Committees having reviewed Kenya’s obligations to the UN, its existing legal framework, submissions through public participation and submissions by stakeholders recommends that Parliament approves the proposed deployment of the National Police Service to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission for Haiti under the provisions of the Constitution,” the joint team recommended.

This comes even after a court stopped the process of deploying the police officers.

Ekuru Aukot sued President William Ruto and his administration in a bid to block the peacekeeping mission.

He claimed that Kenya’s bid to lead a UN-approved force into the Caribbean island nation is in gross violation of the Constitution.

He faulted Ruto for planning to deploy police officers outside Kenya at a time when the force has been unable to curb tribal violence in Lamu County, where members of one community have been targeted for death.

He argued that Kenya has not ratified any law or treaty to allow the deployment of police officers outside the country.

Aukot also asked the High Court to declare sections 107, 108, and 109 of the National Police Service Act unconstitutional, as they clash with the Constitution.

The sections of the police service laws allow the President to deploy police officers to other countries that have good legal rapport with Kenya.

The Cabinet on October 13 ratified the deployment of the team to Haiti as sanctioned by the National Security Council.