MPs Approve Douglas Kanja’s Appointment As Inspector General of Police

The National Assembly has approved Douglas Kanja as the new Inspector General of Police.

A seasoned law enforcement officer, Kanja has also received the Senate’s endorsement to assume supreme command over Kenya’s police service. The joint committee of the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security, along with the Senate’s Internal Security, Defence, and Foreign Relations committees, vetted and approved Kanja’s nomination.

On August 20, Baringo Senator William Cheptumo, chair of the Senate Internal Security and Defence Committee, moved the motion, which was unanimously supported by the Senate.

Kanja’s nomination came on July 25, following President Ruto’s decision to appoint him as the new Inspector General. He had previously served as acting Inspector General after the resignation of Japhet Koome, before handing over to Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli, who took over the role in an interim capacity.

With a law enforcement career spanning nearly 40 years, Kanja brings extensive experience to the position. He began his journey in 1985 and most recently served as the commandant of the General Service Unit, a role he has held since 2018. Now 60, Kanja’s rise through the ranks reflects his deep commitment to public service.

Kanja was appointed Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (DIG KPS) in April 2023.

With his confirmation as the Inspector General of Police, Kanja faces a demanding agenda and is expected to hit the ground running.

His immediate focus will likely be on addressing pressing security challenges and steering the police service in alignment with the country’s evolving needs.