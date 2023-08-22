MPs Demand Concrete Action Against Corruption, Urge National Leadership to Combat Menace Head-on.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have stressed that the fight against corruption requires more than just goodwill; they insist it demands tangible and demonstrable actions from the nation’s leadership.

This sentiment was expressed during a debate on the Report of the Kenya Delegation to the Parliamentary Dialogue on the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the Annual General Meeting of Global Parliamentarians Against Corruption (GOPAC), held in Doha, Qatar from March 8th to 9th, 2023.

In the course of these deliberations, the lawmakers underscored the urgency for the nation’s leadership, including the parliament, to unite Kenyans in combating corruption, which they argue is perilously eroding the very fabric of the nation.

“This House comprises individuals at the pinnacle of our nation’s leadership. Therefore, if we confront corruption head-on and with greater seriousness, I am confident that the entire country can rally behind us,” remarked Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

Yet, Wandayi lamented that the involvement of Members of Parliament in corruption cases sends alarming signals to the public.

It appears contradictory that those who should be at the forefront of fighting corruption are themselves accused of participating in corrupt activities.

“This House possesses the authority and, indeed, the obligation to compel the Executive to take the lead in this battle against corruption,” Wandayi reiterated.

He further stressed that corruption remains a grave menace to the nation’s existence, comparable to cancer that can consume the entire fabric of the country if left unchecked.

“For a long time now, corruption has been budgeted in this country. How I wish that that culture of budgeted corruption can come to an end,” he added.

Wandayi highlighted the potential of the nation’s resources to fulfill its needs if entrusted to responsible custodians.

Kanduyi MP John Makali raised concerns about the prevailing legal framework, particularly the efficiency of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in eradicating corruption.

He called for a broader focus on ethics and values, suggesting that these principles should be instilled within institutions of learning, including schools.

Elgeyo Marakwet County MP Caroline Ng’elechei decried wastage resulting from corruption and noted that corrupt individuals often resort to legal maneuvers to prevent anti-corruption agencies from investigating them.

Garissa Township MP Dekow Mohamed expressed regret that Kenya has embraced corruption, even as some individuals appear to use anti-corruption rhetoric to advance their own agendas.

He stressed the necessity of honesty in confronting this problem and proposed stringent consequences for corrupt individuals, including severe punishments.

Samburu County MP Pauline Lenguris likened corruption to a grave disease afflicting both Kenya and the world, impeding growth and development.

The debate also saw suggestions for preventive measures against corruption.

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi advocated for transparent procurement systems and the use of artificial intelligence to ensure accountability and proper documentation.

He also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in combating corruption with transnational dimensions.

Several MPs proposed introducing anti-corruption education into the school curriculum to instill moral values against corruption from an early age.

Tigania West MP John K. Mutunga recommended providing proper orientation and guidance to children about the dangers of engaging in corruption.

In contrast, Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney challenged the notion that corruption could be eradicated through education alone.

He emphasized the need to address cultural values and tighten legal mechanisms for wealth declaration and lifestyle audits.

