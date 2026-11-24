The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations has raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of Kenya’s diplomatic missions abroad, warning that inadequate funding is affecting the country’s ability to represent its interests internationally.

The committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, said several Kenyan missions visited by its members were in poor condition and required urgent renovations to meet international standards.

The MPs noted that despite the expanding responsibilities of the State Department for Foreign Affairs, its budget had remained insufficient to maintain diplomatic infrastructure and support its operations abroad.

Koech raised the concerns during a meeting with Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Korir Sing’oei, who appeared before the committee to present the department’s proposals under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

“I was in France last week, visited our mission, and it is in dire state. I, however, take note that in a period of four years, we have moved from Sh26 billion to Sh29 billion, which is quite insignificant compared to the duty you are supposed to undertake,” Koech said.

During the meeting, Millie Odhiambo sought clarification on the status and intended use of government property in New York, particularly plans to redevelop Kenya House.

In response, Sing’oei said the government intended to demolish the existing building, which he described as being in poor condition, and construct residential houses for diplomatic staff on the same property.

“What we are investing in New York is staff houses. The so-called Kenya House in New York is in a very bad state, and we are basically bringing it down so that we can build a number of staff houses within that same property that we already own,” the PS said.

The committee also questioned the government’s decision to rationalise Kenya’s diplomatic presence, particularly the reported closure of the embassy in Switzerland while establishing new missions in other countries.

MP Moses Kirima sought an explanation of the strategic considerations behind the decision, arguing that Switzerland was an important European location.

“We have read in the newspapers that you are closing our Embassy in Switzerland, and I have seen that you are opening two new ones. What is the rationale of closing that one European Embassy, which is more strategic compared with the new ones that you are proposing to open?” Kirima asked.

Sing’oei explained that plans to establish missions in Azerbaijan, the Republic of Congo and Mexico were informed by Kenya’s changing diplomatic and strategic interests.

He said the proposed mission in Mexico would largely take over the role previously served by Kenya’s mission in Haiti as the country seeks to expand its diplomatic presence in the Americas.

The PS also explained that Kenya had relocated its mission from Cuba to Jamaica because sanctions had made operations in Cuba increasingly difficult.

He added that Jamaica offered an opportunity for Kenya to strengthen its engagement with the International Seabed Authority, whose headquarters are located in the country.

On the proposed mission in the Republic of Congo, Sing’oei said Kenya had limited diplomatic representation in Central Africa and needed a strategic presence to strengthen bilateral relations.

He cited challenges in Kenya’s relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the considerations behind the proposed expansion.

The State Department for Foreign Affairs is seeking Sh40.317 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh6.861 billion for development expenditure in the 2027/2028 financial year.

The department’s proposed budget totals Sh47.178 billion, against allocations of Sh26.636 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh2.5 billion for development.

The funding gap comes as the department seeks resources to maintain diplomatic missions and meet its expanding international responsibilities.

The committee also questioned the State Department for Diaspora Affairs over its response to Kenyans caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

MP Yusuf Hassan sought details on the number of Kenyans repatriated from the conflict zone and the support provided to them after returning home.

“Have you repatriated any Kenyans caught up in the Russian war, and what do you do with them once they come back?” Hassan asked.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu told the committee that 68 Kenyans had returned from the Russia-Ukraine war.

She added that one Kenyan who had completed their service had opted to remain in Russia.

Njogu said the government had established a multi-agency team to coordinate the response, including debriefing, counselling and monitoring of Kenyans returning from the conflict.

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has been allocated Sh838.7 million for recurrent expenditure against a requirement of Sh1.746 billion, leaving a shortfall of approximately Sh907.6 million.

The department is seeking additional funding to support its expanded mandate, meet contractual obligations and cover operational, maintenance and capital expenditure.

Meanwhile, the State Department for East African Community Affairs, led by Principal Secretary Dr Caroline Karugu, proposed a budget of Sh2.047 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year.

However, the department has been allocated Sh437 million, leaving a funding gap of approximately Sh1.61 billion.

The committee also received budget submissions from the Ministry of Defence and the National Intelligence Service as part of its review of the financial requirements of ministries, departments and agencies under its oversight.

Following the engagements, Koech is scheduled to appear before the Budget and Appropriations Committee to present the committee’s recommendations on the budget proposals submitted by the respective government departments and agencies.