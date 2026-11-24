The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy and Petroleum has raised concerns over accountability in the planned transportation of Turkana crude oil, the safety of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and delays in key energy projects.

The committee also questioned the utilisation of public funds and the implementation of projects intended to strengthen Kenya’s energy security.

The concerns emerged during a meeting with officials from the State Departments for Petroleum and Energy to review their proposals under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

Principal Secretary for Petroleum Kello Harsama told the committee that the first consignment of crude oil from the Lokichar oilfields in Turkana County to the Port of Mombasa is scheduled for December 2, 2026.

The transportation exercise is part of the government’s plan to commercialise the country’s petroleum resources.

Harsama said approximately Sh2.7 billion had been released to the National Land Commission (NLC) to compensate people affected by the project.

He added that a multi-agency team comprising the State Departments of Petroleum, Interior, Roads and Water was coordinating security and logistics along the transport corridor.

However, committee chairperson and Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria called for transparency in the compensation process to ensure the money reaches the rightful beneficiaries.

He warned that disputes over compensation could disrupt the scheduled transportation of the first crude oil consignment.

“We have had instances where people were dispatched, and there was no accountability. You are telling us that you have released some money, yet the community is saying they have not received it. It is important that we ensure nothing delays or stops the first consignment promised on December 2,” Gikaria said.

The committee also questioned the Government-to-Government fuel import arrangement, particularly the selection of local oil marketing companies involved in the programme.

Harsama dismissed allegations of favouritism, explaining that international suppliers, including Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), nominate their respective local partners.

“The Government does not have any right or mandate to appoint any company,” he said.

Gikaria urged the ministry to provide detailed information about the arrangement to address public concerns over claims that some individuals were receiving shares or preferential treatment.

“You need to read the volume so that we try and clear the misinformation out there in the public that someone is receiving shares. It is actually the international oil companies who nominate people doing business in Kenya,” he said.

The committee chairperson said greater public understanding of the arrangement would help clarify its commercial framework and intended role in stabilising the exchange rate and ensuring a consistent fuel supply.

The proposed distribution of 187,000 LPG cylinders to low-income households also came under scrutiny.

MPs sought assurances that the cylinders, which had remained in storage for an extended period, were safe for use before being distributed.

Harsama told the committee that the LPG mandate and related responsibilities had been fully transferred to the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK).

Officials explained that the cylinders were not necessarily defective but required standard revalidation tests before distribution.

The tests are conducted after every eight years to establish whether the cylinders remain safe for use.

The ministry said it had requested funding for the exercise through Supplementary Budget I.

The committee also examined proposals on financing activities in the petroleum sector.

Chief Finance Officer Dismas Ogot proposed transforming the Petroleum Development Levy into a reserve mechanism that would cushion the sector against unexpected financial pressures.

The proposal would replace the current approach of accessing the levy on an ad hoc basis for fuel price stabilisation.

However, Gikaria emphasised the need to protect funds established under the Petroleum Development Levy Act of 1991.

He noted that the statutory funds play an important role in financing petroleum infrastructure and stabilisation interventions.

Turning to the State Department for Energy, Principal Secretary Alex Wachira informed the committee that Kenya’s peak electricity demand had increased to 2,559 megawatts (MW), up from 2,135MW four years ago.

He attributed the increase to growing electricity demand across the economy.

Wachira also said Kenya had started testing electricity imports from Ethiopia, with the country targeting imports of between 350MW and 400MW during periods of reduced wind generation.

Meanwhile, KenGen is expected to commission the refurbished 63MW Olkaria I geothermal power plant on December 7, 2026.

The project is expected to contribute to electricity generation capacity and improve the reliability of power supply.

The committee was also informed that county governments had accumulated substantial outstanding electricity bills owed to Kenya Power.

Nairobi County accounted for approximately Sh6.7 billion of the unpaid bills.

The State Department said it had initiated a tripartite engagement involving the relevant stakeholders to address the outstanding payments.

Kenya Power was also considering disconnection measures against institutions that had failed to settle their electricity bills.

Energy sector agencies raised concerns over funding shortages affecting nuclear energy preparations, geothermal development and rural electrification programmes.

The nuclear energy programme was reported to be behind some of its annual implementation targets.

Officials said the proposed groundbreaking of Kenya’s first nuclear power plant would require substantial financial resources. They also cited ongoing court cases as a potential additional financial burden on the programme.

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) reported delays in drilling activities, partly blaming the non-release of its expected development allocation.

The agency said it was seeking to address the funding gap through the supplementary budget process.

Members also received updates on transformer installations in constituencies and plans to resume maintenance of solar power systems in schools during the next quarter.

Lawmakers sought explanations over delays in turbine upgrades and the proposed floating-solar project.

They also raised concerns about slow electricity connections, transformer failures shortly after installation and vandalism of energy infrastructure.

The committee called on implementing agencies to strengthen supervision of contractors, improve community engagement and intensify public education on the protection of energy infrastructure.

MPs further urged the agencies to demonstrate measurable progress in implementing projects and ensure prudent use of allocated public funds.

They also called for the development of sustainable revenue streams to support long-term growth in the petroleum and energy sectors.

The meeting was part of the committee’s oversight role in examining budget proposals and ensuring that public resources allocated to the two sectors deliver tangible benefits to Kenyans.