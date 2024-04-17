MPs Reject Githinji’s Nomination as DRC Consular General, Approves 25 Others

Members of Parliament have rejected President William Ruto’s nominee for the Consul General to Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On Wednesday, legislators affirmed the Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations’ decision rejecting the nomination of Charles Githinji Kiiru.

The House concluded that the committee decision rejecting Githinji’s nomination was well informed.

They said that the nominee lacked the technical knowhow to represent Kenya in the DR Congo.

In its report tabled in the House, the committee said Githinji’s performance during the interview was below expectation.

“The nominee for Consul-General to Goma, DRC, Charles Githinji Keiru, demonstrated a considerable lack of knowledge of the expected duties of a Consul-General and the station to which he had been nominated to serve,” read the report in part.

“The Committee found that the nominee is not suitable to be appointed to serve as Consul-General to Goma, DRC, because he does not possess the requisite qualities, abilities, knowledge and experience.”

The nominee shocked Kenyans after telling the committee that DRC’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) equated to its population.

“GDP is the current population… I will go back to the Foreign Affairs Academy to learn more about this job,” he told MPs during his vetting sending shockwaves and eliciting murmurs.

In the academic qualifications deposited at the vetting committee, Githinji had only attained a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate in which he scored a grade ‘D’.

Githinji admitted he had not advanced his education although he had a Certificate in Business Management and a driving course.

The House, however, approved the nomination of 25 others.