MPs to Consider EACC CEO Nominee Abdi Mohamud by December 3

The National Assembly is set to consider the nomination of Mr. Abdi Ahmed Mohamud for the position of Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, informed the House of a message from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) seeking parliamentary approval for the appointment pursuant to section 16(1) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act and section 5(1) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary) Approval Act.

“I wish to report to the House that I have received a Message from the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission asking the House to approve a person for appointment as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” said Speaker Wetang’ula.

“The EACC Chairperson, in a letter to the House, stated that Mr. Mohamud was selected following a competitive recruitment process.”

The Speaker directed the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs to immediately commence the approval process, notify the nominee and the public of the hearing schedule, and table its report on or before Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

“This expedited timeline is necessary to ensure the timely appointment of the EACC CEO,” Dr. Wetang’ula emphasized. “The Committee is expected to scrutinize the nominee’s qualifications, experience, and integrity before making its recommendation to the House.”

He is currently the Deputy Chief Executive.

Officer and previously held the position of Director, Investigation at the EACC.

If approved, he will succeed his former boss Twalib Mbarak whose term at the commission ends in January 2025.

Mohamud is an insider at EACC and his nomination was celebrated by insiders.