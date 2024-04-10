MPs to Occupy Sh9 Billion Bunge Towers from Thursday 

Members of Parliament (MPs) will start moving into the multi-billion Bunge Towers in Nairobi starting Thursday, April 11.

It cost a staggering Sh9.26 billion to construct the building which comes with a set of luxurious amenities including a gym, a beauty parlor and a restaurant.

It will also house committee rooms where members will conduct their businesses.

Linking the offices with parliament buildings is an underground tunnel, ostensibly for the security and comfort of MPs.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has established that offices for members will be ready for occupation by the end of the week.

“PSC is expediting the completion of the Bunge Tower in order to bridge the deficit in office accommodation for members,” said Watengula.

Wetangula said in a statement the occupation of the 28-story building will take place in two phases, in compliance with the Schedule of Allocation prepared by the Clerk of the National Assembly, to allow for a seamless transition.

“Phase one will involve moving members from KICC to the Tower or other alternative accommodation. This will commence on Thursday 11th April 2024,” said Wetangula.

Members with offices in Harambee SACCO Plaza will immediately relocate to their new offices in the tower.

Phase two, which is set to commence on July 1, 2024, will have those MPs from Continental House occupy the tower. Wetangula said this will only apply to those who received allocations.

The building, sitting adjacent to parliament buildings, was meant to have been completed within just three and half years but nearly 14 years later, the building has still been under construction.

There have been complaints it tool long to complete the construction.