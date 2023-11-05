American YouTuber MrBeast Says He Drilled 45 Boreholes In Kenya

American YouTube star MrBeast thrilled Kenyans on social media after he revealed he had drilled 45 boreholes in Kenya to provide water to communities and schools lacking clean drinking water.

MrBeast, a content creator with the most subscribers on YouTube, flew to Kenya, documented the building of the wells, and interacted with students and communities where the boreholes were drilled.

He said that the initiative is part of his mission to build 100 wells across Africa, to enable access to clean water for all people.

MrBeast said some of the areas where he drilled the boreholes include a school in Nairiri, Meru county.

He said the 100 wells he is building are going to give half a million people access to fresh and clean drinking water.

Apart from drilling the boreholes, MrBeast was captured installing water tanks and piping the water for easy access.

Communities would share the water.

He was also seen in a classroom equipped with computers, and he said it is part of his efforts to make learning accessible for all.

Mr. Beast built 100 wells in Africa. That's insane 😮 pic.twitter.com/1o4Y77Zyea — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) November 5, 2023

He also donated balls and built bookshelves in some other schools.

MrBeast further said he came across a wooden bridge that posed danger to residents, and said he would build it.

The video garnered over 30 million views on YouTube.

From Kenya, he flew down to Zimbabwe and then to Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon where he said he built more boreholes and did other projects.

This left some Kenyans wondering why the issue had not gotten any attention.

Others blamed poor leadership for such revelations.