48 Mt Kenya MPs Endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as Regional Kingpin in Nyahururu Meeting

A group of Mt Kenya MPs Thursday announced they support Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as their key representative to the national executive.

This came days after elected members of Parliament from Mt. Kenya East pledged their support for Kindiki.

The move, reflecting the unfolding political intrigues within the Mt. Kenya region, was announced on Thursday during a meeting in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

About 48 legislators from Mt. Kenya West and the diaspora signed the declaration, known as the ‘Nyahururu Declaration.

This endorsement sets the stage for a potential political clash between Kindiki and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the control of Central region politics

The meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including:

Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri – MP, Laikipia East Hon. (Dr) Wachira Karani – MP, Laikipia West Hon. Jane Kagiri – MP, Laikipia Hon. Eric Wamumbi – MP, Mathira Hon. John Kaguchia – MP, Mukurweini Hon. Duncan Mathenge – MP, Nyeri Town Hon. Geoffrey Wandeto – MP, Tetu Hon. Wahome Wamatinga – Senator, Nyeri Hon. George Gachagua – MP, Ndaragwa Hon. Michael Muchira – MP, Oljororok Hon. Faith Gitau – MP, Nyandarua Hon. Joseph Gitari – MP, Kirinyaga Central Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah – MP, Kikuyu Hon. Alice Ng’ang’a – MP, Thika Town Hon. Mburu Kahangara – MP, Lari Hon. (Eng) John Kiragu – MP, Limuru Hon. Githua Wamacukuru – MP, Kabete Hon. John Wanjiku – MP, Kiambaa Hon. Ann Muratha – MP, Kiambu Hon. Njoroge Kururia – MP, Gatundu North Hon. Gabriel Kagombe – MP, Gatundu South Hon. Simon King’ara – MP, Ruiru Hon. Machua Waithaka – MP, Kiambu Town Hon. Betty Maina – MP, Murang’a Hon. Edwin Mugo – MP, Mathioya Hon. Kimani Kuria – MP, Molo Hon. Samuel Gachobe – MP, Subukia Hon. Irene Njoki – MP, Bahati Hon. Charity Kathambi – MP, Njoro Hon. John Kiarie – MP, Dagoretti South Hon. Augustine Mwafrika – MP, Roysambu Hon. Stanley Muthama – MP, Lamu West Hon. Joseph Githuku – Senator, Lamu Hon. Karen Nyamu – Nominated Senator Hon. Michael Wambugu – MP, Othaya

MPs who were absent with apologies but expressed their support include: