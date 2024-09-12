48 Mt Kenya MPs Endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as Regional Kingpin in Nyahururu Meeting

A group of Mt Kenya MPs Thursday announced they support Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as their key representative to the national executive.
This came days after elected members of Parliament from Mt. Kenya East pledged their support for Kindiki.
The move, reflecting the unfolding political intrigues within the Mt. Kenya region, was announced on Thursday during a meeting in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.
About 48 legislators from Mt. Kenya West and the diaspora signed the declaration, known as the ‘Nyahururu Declaration.
This endorsement sets the stage for a potential political clash between Kindiki and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the control of Central region politics
The meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including:
- Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri – MP, Laikipia East
- Hon. (Dr) Wachira Karani – MP, Laikipia West
- Hon. Jane Kagiri – MP, Laikipia
- Hon. Eric Wamumbi – MP, Mathira
- Hon. John Kaguchia – MP, Mukurweini
- Hon. Duncan Mathenge – MP, Nyeri Town
- Hon. Geoffrey Wandeto – MP, Tetu
- Hon. Wahome Wamatinga – Senator, Nyeri
- Hon. George Gachagua – MP, Ndaragwa
- Hon. Michael Muchira – MP, Oljororok
- Hon. Faith Gitau – MP, Nyandarua
- Hon. Joseph Gitari – MP, Kirinyaga Central
- Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah – MP, Kikuyu
- Hon. Alice Ng’ang’a – MP, Thika Town
- Hon. Mburu Kahangara – MP, Lari
- Hon. (Eng) John Kiragu – MP, Limuru
- Hon. Githua Wamacukuru – MP, Kabete
- Hon. John Wanjiku – MP, Kiambaa
- Hon. Ann Muratha – MP, Kiambu
- Hon. Njoroge Kururia – MP, Gatundu North
- Hon. Gabriel Kagombe – MP, Gatundu South
- Hon. Simon King’ara – MP, Ruiru
- Hon. Machua Waithaka – MP, Kiambu Town
- Hon. Betty Maina – MP, Murang’a
- Hon. Edwin Mugo – MP, Mathioya
- Hon. Kimani Kuria – MP, Molo
- Hon. Samuel Gachobe – MP, Subukia
- Hon. Irene Njoki – MP, Bahati
- Hon. Charity Kathambi – MP, Njoro
- Hon. John Kiarie – MP, Dagoretti South
- Hon. Augustine Mwafrika – MP, Roysambu
- Hon. Stanley Muthama – MP, Lamu West
- Hon. Joseph Githuku – Senator, Lamu
- Hon. Karen Nyamu – Nominated Senator
- Hon. Michael Wambugu – MP, Othaya
MPs who were absent with apologies but expressed their support include:
- Hon. Martha Wangari – MP, Gilgil
- Hon. David Gikaria – MP, Nakuru Town East
- Hon. Kwenya Thuku – MP, Kinangop
- Hon. David Kiaraho – MP, Olkalou
- Hon. Muthoni Marubu – MP, Lamu
- Hon. George Kariuki – MP, Ndia
- Hon. Mary Maingi – MP, Mwea
- Hon. Robert Gichimu – MP, Gichugu
- Hon. Ronald Karauri – MP, Kasarani
- Hon. Wanjiku Muhia – MP, Kipipiri
- Hon. Joseph Iraya – Nominated MP
- Hon. Antony Wainaina – MP, Kieni
- Hon. Rahab Mukami – MP, Nyeri County