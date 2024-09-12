Close Menu
    48 Mt Kenya MPs Endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as Regional Kingpin in Nyahururu Meeting

    48 MPs from Mt Kenya region endorse Interior CS Kithure Kindiki their kingpin In a meeting held in Nyahururu today.

    A group of Mt Kenya MPs Thursday announced they support Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as their key representative to the national executive.

    This came days after elected members of Parliament from Mt. Kenya East pledged their support for Kindiki.
    The move, reflecting the unfolding political intrigues within the Mt. Kenya region, was announced on Thursday during a meeting in Nyahururu, Laikipia County.

    About 48 legislators from Mt. Kenya West and the diaspora signed the declaration, known as the ‘Nyahururu Declaration.

    This endorsement sets the stage for a potential political clash between Kindiki and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the control of Central region politics

    The meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including:

    1. Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri – MP, Laikipia East
    2. Hon. (Dr) Wachira Karani – MP, Laikipia West
    3. Hon. Jane Kagiri – MP, Laikipia
    4. Hon. Eric Wamumbi – MP, Mathira
    5. Hon. John Kaguchia – MP, Mukurweini
    6. Hon. Duncan Mathenge – MP, Nyeri Town
    7. Hon. Geoffrey Wandeto – MP, Tetu
    8. Hon. Wahome Wamatinga – Senator, Nyeri
    9. Hon. George Gachagua – MP, Ndaragwa
    10. Hon. Michael Muchira – MP, Oljororok
    11. Hon. Faith Gitau – MP, Nyandarua
    12. Hon. Joseph Gitari – MP, Kirinyaga Central
    13. Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah – MP, Kikuyu
    14. Hon. Alice Ng’ang’a – MP, Thika Town
    15. Hon. Mburu Kahangara – MP, Lari
    16. Hon. (Eng) John Kiragu – MP, Limuru
    17. Hon. Githua Wamacukuru – MP, Kabete
    18. Hon. John Wanjiku – MP, Kiambaa
    19. Hon. Ann Muratha – MP, Kiambu
    20. Hon. Njoroge Kururia – MP, Gatundu North
    21. Hon. Gabriel Kagombe – MP, Gatundu South
    22. Hon. Simon King’ara – MP, Ruiru
    23. Hon. Machua Waithaka – MP, Kiambu Town
    24. Hon. Betty Maina – MP, Murang’a
    25. Hon. Edwin Mugo – MP, Mathioya
    26. Hon. Kimani Kuria – MP, Molo
    27. Hon. Samuel Gachobe – MP, Subukia
    28. Hon. Irene Njoki – MP, Bahati
    29. Hon. Charity Kathambi – MP, Njoro
    30. Hon. John Kiarie – MP, Dagoretti South
    31. Hon. Augustine Mwafrika – MP, Roysambu
    32. Hon. Stanley Muthama – MP, Lamu West
    33. Hon. Joseph Githuku – Senator, Lamu
    34. Hon. Karen Nyamu – Nominated Senator
    35. Hon. Michael Wambugu – MP, Othaya


    MPs who were absent with apologies but expressed their support include:

    1. Hon. Martha Wangari – MP, Gilgil
    2. Hon. David Gikaria – MP, Nakuru Town East
    3. Hon. Kwenya Thuku – MP, Kinangop
    4. Hon. David Kiaraho – MP, Olkalou
    5. Hon. Muthoni Marubu – MP, Lamu
    6. Hon. George Kariuki – MP, Ndia
    7. Hon. Mary Maingi – MP, Mwea
    8. Hon. Robert Gichimu – MP, Gichugu
    9. Hon. Ronald Karauri – MP, Kasarani
    10. Hon. Wanjiku Muhia – MP, Kipipiri
    11. Hon. Joseph Iraya – Nominated MP
    12. Hon. Antony Wainaina – MP, Kieni
    13. Hon. Rahab Mukami – MP, Nyeri County
