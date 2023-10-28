Mudavadi’s Daughter Maryanne Weds Lover in Luxurious White Wedding (Photos)

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s daughter Maryanne Mudavadi is officially off the market.

Maryanne walked down the aisle on Saturday and ‘Yes’ to her lover Nyaga Karanja in a luxurious white wedding in Nairobi.

On September 17, the couple held a traditional ceremony known as Kuara Itara at Nyaga’s home.

The ritual allows the bride’s family to visit the groom’s home after the dowry payment ceremony, known as Ruracio, at the bride’s residence.

The exclusive event was complete with ushers in navy blue dresses adorned with golden stripes and buttons.

This was the couple’s second traditional wedding, with the first one held in Vihiga County, Mudavadi’s ancestral home.

