Mudavadi Grateful to Ruto As He Takes Over Foreign Affairs Ministry

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has expressed gratitude to President William Ruto after the head of state extended his mandate to include the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Mudavadi who took over from CS Alfred Mutua on Tuesday said the additional role showed the Head’s of State confidence in him.

The prime CS assured the public that he would advance Kenya’s national, regional and global interests in his new mandate.

“I want to thank the President for bestowing me additional responsibilities. It shows the confidence he has in me,” he said.

According to Mudavadi, the two portfolios (Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) complement each other.

“I will leverage our position as guarantor of regional peace. I will pursue free trade area and other regional economic blocks,” he added.

He also promised to champion the interest of Kenyans in the diaspora.

“Whenever any Kenyan in the diaspora will be in distress, we deploy diplomatic tools to ensure protection of our people,” said the former deputy prime minister.

“I shall promote and project the image of Kenya globally.”Outgoing Foreign and Diaspora Affairs

CS Alfred Mutua on his part said he was proud to have been at the helm for a year.

“It was an honour to advance Kenya’s interests on international scene. I championed for peace and security as well as regional development,” said the now CS for Tourism.

He also assured the prime CS that the staff would accord him the support needed to ensure a smooth transition.

“My ministry will work together with Mudavadi to bring back tourism. I will be counting a lot on you (Mudavadi).”

