Mudavadi: Nairobi Hosts 109 Diplomatic Missions, 148 Global Bodies

Kenya opened new embassies in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and Rabat, Morocco, as well as a Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2024.

The government also announced plans to establish a Consulate General in Guangzhou, China, and Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi highlighted Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its global presence and fostering multilateral cooperation.

“On the multilateral front, Kenya has made significant strides in strengthening her multilateral engagements through active participation in various international organizations and fora. We have positioned ourselves as a leader in driving collaborative solutions to global challenges, ensuring that our voice is heard on the international stage,” he stated.

Kenya’s diplomatic hub in Nairobi now hosts 109 resident diplomatic missions and 148 intergovernmental organizations, reflecting the country’s strategic importance in global dialogues.

During the recent East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit in November 2024, President William Ruto was elected Chairman of the EAC, further underscoring Kenya’s growing leadership role in regional and international matters.

Mudavadi also announced Kenya’s nomination of Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga for the position of African Union Commission Chairperson, citing his Pan-Africanist credentials and vast networks across the continent.

In February 2024, during a state visit to Japan, Kenya secured Sh15 billion for the Olkaria Geothermal Development Project and Sh1 billion for medical oxygen production. Japan also committed Sh260 billion for the Dongo Kundu Infrastructure Ecosystem and the Mombasa Gateway Bridge, aiming to attract global entrepreneurs.

At the Korea-Africa Summit, Kenya joined the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) as its 26th State Party. Nairobi was designated as the headquarters for the IVI’s Advancing Vaccine End-to-End Capabilities (AVEC) initiative in Africa, enhancing Kenya’s role as a multilateral hub and creating opportunities in vaccine production. Kenya also signed a USD 130 million loan for the Konza Digital Media City project and a USD 4.46 million grant for the KRice project.

Kenya has taken a leading role in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti. By July 2024, 381 Kenyan police officers were deployed, with an additional 616 personnel completing training for deployment. Kenya’s efforts aim to restore law and order in Haiti, addressing violence and instability.