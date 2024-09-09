Mudavadi’s Office Plans National Projects Verification Exercise 

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) alongside the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) are set to begin verifying selected government projects across the country.

The exercise is set staff Tuesday, September 10 and run until Saturday, September 14, a statement said.

The OPCS, through the National Government Coordination Secretariat (NGCS), is tasked with overseeing the process, which will begin in Eastern and Coast regions.

The validation will then expand to cover the remaining regions: North Eastern, Nairobi, Central, Rift Valley, Nyanza and Western.

In a statement on Monday, September 9, NGCS Communications Director Andrew Teyie said the aim of the verification is to assess the progress of high-impact projects initiated during the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

Officials from ministries, departments and state agencies will be involved, with teams identifying potential challenges affecting service delivery.

Key projects to be evaluated in the first phase include the completion of the Kenya Leather Industrial Park in Machakos County, expansion of cotton production and the construction of affordable housing units.

According to the plan, cotton acreage is expected to increase from 26,000 to 200,000 acres, with seeds being provided in Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Meru and Mtwapa.

County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) are also on the agenda, with facilities in Lunga Lunga, Kwale and other counties.

Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Athi River and Dongo Kundu will be assessed for completion.

Housing projects, including 4,118 units in Moke Gardens, Machakos and 1,582 units in Mombasa’s Mzizima Estate, are also part of the verification.

Other infrastructure initiatives, including roads and technical vocational education expansion, are also lined up for review.

The exercise, according to the NGCS, is designed to ensure the smooth execution of projects and identify bottlenecks.