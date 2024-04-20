Uganda’s Muhoozi Mourns Gen Ogolla, Says They Have Lost an Accomplished General

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba joined millions in mourning the tragic death of Gen Francis Ogolla.

CDF Ogolla died along with nine other Kenya Defence Forces personnel in a military helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday.

Two others on board the aircraft survived.

“In the demise of General Ogolla, Kenya and indeed the entire East African Community (EAC) have lost an accomplished General. Our hearts are with the bereaved families. May the souls of the departed Rest in Peace,” Gen Kainerugaba said in a statement.

Gen Kainerugaba is the only son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni.

President Museveni appointed General Kainerugaba as Chief of Defence Forces in March 2024 in a round of appointments and promotions.

Before his sudden and tragic death, Gen Ogolla had a busy day overseeing a peacekeeping mission and inspecting the renovation of five schools in the Elgeyo Marakwet region.

The accident occurred while he was on his way to another public engagement in Eldoret.

Tanzania president Suluhu Hassan and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame also mourned Gen Ogolla.

The government has decided to honour his wishes to be buried within 72 hours of his death and announced he will be laid to rest at his home in Ng’iya village, Siaya County.

The Kenya Defence Forces held their own event to honour their late boss with a Military Honours ceremony conducted Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The Military Honours ceremony were held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata.

The late CDF is survived by his widow, Aileen Kathambi Ogolla, two children, Lorna Achieng Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla, a daughter-in-law, Muthoni Njenga Mwaura and a grandson, Taji Mbarara.