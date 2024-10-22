Mukuru Fire Leaves Many Homeless, Officials Blame Electrical Fault 

Dozens of people were left homeless following a fire incident at the sprawling Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

Officials said the fire broke out at Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

They said the fire, initially suspected to have been a gas fire, but preliminary investigation indicate may be as a result of electrical fault.

The gas cylinders located in some of the houses exploded thereafter and approximately 50 housing units were affected.

No casualties reported, Bramwell Simiyu,

The County Chief Officer Disaster and Risk Coordination said.

The Fire and Rescue Services contained the fire and returned to base.

“The disaster management officers are onsite carrying out post disaster needs assessment,” he said.

He added they will help those affected by the fire.

The fire incident was spread online with calls for speedy response to help the victims.

Past fire incidents in the area have been deadly hence the fears it could have been worse.

Fire fighters usually complain of lack of access roads to enhance their response at large.

Illegal power connections are also linked to most of the incident amid a campaign to address the menace.