Comedian Mulamwah Bids Farewell To Milele FM After Over A Year On-Air

Celebrated comedian and presenter Mulamwah has made the heartfelt decision to part ways with Milele FM, marking the end of his dynamic radio journey that spanned one year and three months.

The news of his departure has resonated across his fan base, leaving a bittersweet feeling as he closes this chapter.

In an emotional announcement, Mulamwah conveyed his deep appreciation to Mediamax for granting him the opportunity to grace the airwaves of Milele FM.

He also took a moment to acknowledge the unwavering support he received from his fellow colleagues during his tenure.

However, the comedian was quick to reassure his dedicated fans that the end of his time at Milele FM doesn’t signify a complete disconnect.

Instead, he pledged to stay engaged with his followers through various other platforms, ensuring that their connection remains unbroken.

“To the konki fans asanteni sana, we will still meet on many other platforms & forums. Has been nice. A lot learnt – Merci! KONKI.” Mulamwah warmly affirmed as he quit.

Mulamwah’s Arrival at Milele FM – A Memorable Moment

It was in May 2022 that Mulamwah made his striking debut on the airwaves of Mediamax-owned radio station Milele FM. His announcement resonated across social media platforms, as the multitalented comedian shared his excitement about joining the Milele FM team.

With his unique sense of humor and charismatic personality, Mulamwah quickly became a favorite among listeners. His contributions to the station’s programs were cherished by fans who enjoyed his comedic takes and engaging conversations.

