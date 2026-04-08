Multi-agency team recovers al-Shabaab uniforms in Eastleigh operation

A multi-agency security team recovered a large consignment of suspected al-Shabaab military uniforms during an intelligence-led operation in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area.

According to police, the operation—conducted on April 7, 2026, targeted premises around the KBS Garage along 12th Street.

The crackdown follows an earlier interception of 25 bales of similar suspected uniforms in Dhobley, Somalia, by Jubaland Security Forces on April 6.

The consignment was reportedly destined for a suspect identified as Abdi Hakim, who is currently in custody in Dhobley.

It had originated China then came through Mombasa port, Eastleigh in Nairobi and later to Somalia, the hotbed of the terror group, police said.

Investigations in Nairobi led officers to Gaani Parcel Express, a transport business along 12th Street, believed to have handled part of the shipment.

Authorities established that the cargo had been transported through the parcel service before being temporarily stored at a neighbouring facility, Vision Point Express, due to limited storage space.

During the operation, the team recovered 11 bales, each containing 60 full camouflage uniforms and 120 T-shirts.

An additional bale contained 65 uniforms and 120 T-shirts.

Further inquiries linked the shipment to Safe Link Cargo, a company based in Eastleigh, which is suspected to have facilitated the importation of a total of 37 bales of the uniforms.

The cargo is believed to have originated from China and entered the country through the Port of Mombasa as consolidated freight, police investigations show.

Authorities have also identified a company employee, Abdiftah Aden Muhammed, as a key link in the importation chain.

He is alleged to have coordinated with other suspects, including individuals identified as Sharif and Abdikadir, to facilitate clearance and distribution of the consignment.

Records show the shipment was collected on April 4 and later dispatched to Eastleigh.

Police confirmed that all recovered items have been documented as exhibits, while several key suspects were arrested and are currently in custody as investigations continue.

Authorities say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorism-related supply networks in the region.

This comes in the wake of sustained war on the terror activities both in Somalia and near the main border.

The terror group is using Nairobi as their logistical base given the recoveries made so far, police said amid ongoing operations.

The team in the operations said they hoped to get more suspects in the mix.

Kenya has sustained its operations on the terror group scaling down their capacity to stage attacks.