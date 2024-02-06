Multimedia University Student Nursing Injuries Following a Hyena Attack

A Multimedia University student is currently nursing injuries after being attacked by a hyena on Monday.

Kelvin Mwenda, 21, was attacked by the wild animal along Masai Lodge road, Kajiado county, at around 8PM.

He was rescued by a local, Stephen Romo, who was also hospitalized with grave injuries.

The two were taken to Wama Nursing Home Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) team has since visited the scene of incident.

Hyena attacks have become common in the recent past. As such, KWS has advised Kenyans to stay calm and follow specific safety tips when faced with a potential hyena attack:

Stop, Don’t Run: Hyenas are instinctive predators that may be triggered to chase anything that runs away. Standing still reduces the likelihood of triggering their predatory instincts.

Avoid Lying Down or Playing Dead: Contrary to common beliefs, pretending to be dead may increase a hyena’s curiosity rather than deterring it. Maintain an upright posture to appear less vulnerable.

Keep Calm and Communicate: It is crucial not to show fear during a hyena encounter. Speak calmly and assertively to let the hyena know you are not a threat. Avoid sudden movements or aggressive gestures.

Minimize Movements at Night: Hyenas are nocturnal animals, and encounters are more likely to happen during nighttime. Minimize your movements and use a flashlight if necessary to navigate safely.

Maintain Eye Contact: If a hyena approaches, do not move away until it does. When you eventually move, keep facing its direction to monitor its behavior closely.

Stand Your Ground: If a hyena grows or giggles, resist the urge to run away. Instead, stand your ground while avoiding any aggressive moves. Retreat slowly only when the hyena backs off.

Make Loud Noises: In case of an approaching hyena, make loud noises, clap your hands, and try to look as aggressive and frightening as possible. This may deter the hyena from approaching further.