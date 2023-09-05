in NEWS

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya Responds To Climate Change Criticism: ‘Politics Is Local

An image of Mumias East MP Peter Salasya: Mumias East MP Peter Salasya Responds To Climate Change Criticism: 'Politics Is Local

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has fired back at critics who lambasted his recent remarks concerning climate change, asserting that politics is fundamentally local and urging his detractors to join the political arena with their English proficiency.

Salasya faced backlash on Monday for what some perceived as a limited understanding of climate change matters.

In response, he issued a statement on Tuesday, suggesting that those criticizing him should consider running for political office in their respective constituencies if they believe they possess superior linguistic skills.

The legislator emphatically stated that his role as an elected official was not centered on discussing climate change but on addressing the local needs of his constituents. He underscored that Kenyan politics primarily revolves around local issues.

Peter Salasya found himself in the spotlight when he was questioned about his efforts to champion climate change and whether he had a plan to contribute to the fight against climate change in Kenya.

His response in a viral video failed to provide a clear answer, leading to criticism from Kenyans who expected him to have a more informed stance, given his position.

The MP was among elected leaders participating in the Africa Climate Summit held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Written by Damaris Gatwiri

