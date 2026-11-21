Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused opposition leaders of attempting to undermine the electoral process by attacking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), claiming they are already anticipating defeat in the 2027 General Election.

Murkomen alleged that opposition leaders were seeking to create political instability by questioning the electoral body’s operations, warning that such actions could threaten national peace.

“Because they have sensed defeat, now they want to break the whole country,” Murkomen said.

The CS cautioned against attempts to discredit the IEBC, arguing that Kenya had previously experienced the consequences of political disputes surrounding elections.

“We have tested that road before and it brought troubles in this country,” he warned.

Murkomen defended the constitutional framework governing the declaration of presidential election results, insisting that results announced at polling stations are final and should not be subjected to demands for changes to the existing electoral structure.

“The results declared at the polling stations are final, not at the constituency,” he maintained.

He argued that proposals to make constituency-level declarations final while abolishing the national tallying centre could undermine electoral safeguards and reverse gains made in the country’s electoral system.

“Don’t take us to the dark days by telling the IEBC Chairperson to go and sit in an office with a calculator and declare the results,” Murkomen warned.

The CS also announced that the upcoming police recruitment exercise would form part of the government’s broader preparations for the 2027 elections, assuring Kenyans that the process would be transparent and free from corruption.

“The recruitment will be conducted properly, without corruption. We invite observers to the recruitment centres to ensure that those who emerge the best are the ones recruited,” he said.

Murkomen was speaking at Amaya Plesian Grounds in Tiaty, Baringo County, during a security assessment visit, where he also presided over the Amaya Youth Empowerment Initiative.

During the visit, the CS vowed to intensify security operations in the Kerio Valley region, warning individuals opposed to the ongoing interventions that the government would not relent in its efforts to eradicate banditry.

“Those saying that they don’t want security officers, we want to tell them that our operations will be increased sixfold to liberate the Kerio Valley region from banditry,” he said.

He directed security officers conducting the operations to adopt intelligence-led approaches, targeting identified criminals and their accomplices while protecting innocent residents from unnecessary interventions.

Murkomen was accompanied by Baringo County Senator Vincent Chemitei, Tiaty MP William Kamket, Baringo County Commissioner Ronald Enyakasi and several Members of County Assemblies, among other leaders.