Murkomen Receives Report on State of Airports’ Facilities 

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Thursday received a report that has identified and recommended how to address various challenges at Kenya’s airports.

The Multi-Sectoral Technical Committee, chaired by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Director Walter Ogolla, reviewed the state of facilities and operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Moi International Airport and Wilson Airport.

One of the key recommendations is that more personnel be hired at KAA to bridge the human resource gap, which has been a long-standing challenge.

“KAA has been struggling with a disorganized and demoralized workforce with no clearly defined roles and succession plan,” said Murkomen.

He said the team’s proposal to have existing contracts reviewed is particularly important.

He added the performance-based contracts that the report recommends will ensure accountability, high standards and value for taxpayer money.

“We must insist on KAA embracing a maintenance culture and compliance with international standards and best practices.”

The team recommended the need to improve the condition of airport access roads, parking lots, passenger circulation and signage at all the three airports.

It also called for the improvement of the terminal building facilities, including replacing rusted and leaking roofs/ceilings, and overhauling power backup and water reticulation systems.

Revamping electro-mechanical systems, including installing new standby generators to provide primary backup and replacing old and defective screening equipment, is another key recommendation.

The team also called for the rehabilitation of runways that have shown serious surface defects and structural failures.

Others are improving airside and landside drainage systems and better manage overgrown vegetation and landscaped areas, strengthening luggage handling systems and passenger boarding bridges, modernising firefighting systems and improving security systems through fencing and screening.

Most of these facilities are in bad shape due to negligence and lack of funds to maintain them.

This has affected service delivery at large.

This comes at a time when the airports were exposed twice after their generators at JKIA and Eldoret failed to respond following a power blackout.