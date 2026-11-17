Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen held talks with senior Italian financial police officials in Rome as Kenya seeks to strengthen its capacity to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and other transnational financial crimes.

Murkomen met the Guardia di Finanza, Italy’s financial police agency, led by its General Commander, General Stefano Cosimo De Bravo, to explore areas of cooperation in tackling illicit financial activities and strengthening cross-border investigations.

The discussions focused on money laundering, illicit financial flows, financing of terrorism, cross-border financial crimes and mechanisms for tracing and recovering proceeds of crime.

The CS said Kenya was committed to strengthening its national security institutions through international partnerships and the adoption of specialised expertise to address emerging security threats.

“We are committed to strengthening our national security architecture by building stronger institutions and enhancing international partnerships to effectively confront emerging security threats,” Murkomen said.

He said Kenya would pursue deeper institutional cooperation with the Italian agency through specialised training, intelligence sharing, technical exchanges and joint capacity-building initiatives.

The proposed collaboration will involve key Kenyan investigative and financial intelligence agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) and the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA).

The partnership is expected to enhance the capacity of Kenyan agencies to investigate complex financial networks, track suspicious transactions and pursue the recovery of assets acquired through criminal activities.

Murkomen was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, National Cyber Security Agency Chairperson Dr Martin Koyabe and Kenya’s Deputy Head of Mission to Italy, Ambassador Rose Sumbeiywo.

The engagement forms part of Kenya’s efforts to strengthen international security cooperation and improve institutional capacity in addressing financial crimes that increasingly transcend national borders.