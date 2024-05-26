Murray’s Parents Say Golfer Took Own Life

The parents of Grayson Murray have said the golfer “took his own life”, after the PGA Tour announced the American had died at the age of 30.

Murray, a two-time winner on the tour, withdrew from this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge event on Friday with illness, having played 16 holes of his second round.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” said Eric and Terry Murray.

“It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.

“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.”

A standout young player, Murray won three straight Junior World Championships from 2006-08.

He qualified for the PGA Tour in 2016-17, aged 22, and won his first title in 2017 with victory at the Barbasol Championship.

That gave him exemption on the tour to 2019 and, though he struggled with his game after that, he won back a tour spot this season.

He won a second career title with victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which moved him to a career-high ranking of 46 in the world.

Following that victory, Murray said he had been suffering with mental health issues.

He also said on social media in 2021 that he had been receiving treatment for alcoholism.

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support,” Murray’s parents added.

“Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.

“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honour Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else.”

