CSs Mutua, Kuria Made Most International Trips – TIFA Poll

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and his public Service counterpart Moses Kuria made the highest number of international trips last year, a TIFA survey has shown.

Also making the list of most travelled ministers were; Salim Mvurya (Mining), Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury) and Prime and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi.

The poll showed that Mutua accounted for 28 per cent of the trips, with Kuria, Mvurya, Ndung’u and Mudavadi followed closely at 16, 14, 13 and 12 per cent, respectively.

“There were a total of 2,741 activities analyzed by TIFA. Out of these, 203 were foreign travel,” said TIFA.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki scored 0, with Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Aisha Jumwa (Gender) and Susan Nakhumicha (Health) all with 2 per cent.

“There is no documented evidence of foreign trips linked to the roles of Kithure Kindiki (interior) and Ezekiel Machogu (education) in 2023,” the survey report said.

“On the contrary, Alfred Mutua (Tourism/Wildlife and previously Foreign Affairs ), had the highest tally of foreign trips within the scope of his duties. Given the international nature of his ministerial portfolios, extensive travel is an inherent expectation. He is followed by Moses Kuria (previous in trade/industrialisation and now in public service).”

The CSs travelled to Europe with 48 trips, 40 trips within the African continent, 36 trips to North & South America, 33 trips to East Africa, 25 trips to the Middle East and 21 to Asia.

“Foreign travel is expensive, and excessive spending on trips can strain government finances, especially during challenging economic periods. This can contribute to budgetary constraints and may divert resources that could be better utilized for essential domestic needs. This travel can be justified if there is a return on investment (ROI),” the report added.

The survey further revealed that Interior CS made local trips.

Kindiki visited 41, Nakhumicha 36, Water CS Zachary Njeru 27 and Labour’s Florence Bore, Mudavadi and Kuria 26.

On the other hand, Mutua only toured six counties while Energy CS Davis Chirchir and Ndung’u visited 11.

“Kithure Kindiki leads with the most reported activities in other counties (apart from Nairobi) followed by Susan Nakhumicha, Salim Mvurya and Musalia Mudavadi,” the report read in parts.