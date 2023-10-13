Governor Mwangaza Seeks Senate Intervention to End Wars with MCAs, DG

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza wants the Senate to intervene in a bid to end wars between herself and Members of the County Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the clerk of the senate and Speaker of the Meru county assembly, Mwangaza wants the senate to mediate over the differences between her, the Ward Reps and her deputy, Isaac Mutuma.

In the letter dated October 9, the former Woman Rep said that she had been enjoying a cordial working relationship with the MCAs for the last eight months until recently.

According to Mwangaza, the majority party in the county assembly (UDA) stopped backing her after majority leader Evans Mawia called a meeting on September 23.

On September 25, the minority party, DEP, called a meeting after which it announced that it had withdrawn its support for her.

Since then she lamented, all Ward Reps who previously supported her government have been harassed.

Some, she said, have been removed from House committees.

Further, Mwangaza has blamed area senator Kathuri Murungi, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi and MPs for her woes.

She claims they are to blame for the fallout with her deputy.

“My deputy has gone to the extent of calling members of the county assembly who have openly come to support my government and wooing them to support him to have me removed instead. At the opportune moment I am willing and able to bring evidence to that effect,” she said.

