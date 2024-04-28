My Life is in Danger, Chief Claims at Burial of Mzee Stephen Okiradu After Court Battle

Osajai Location Chief in Teso North Sub County Wycliffe Epiin has claimed that his life is in danger over his refusal to write a succession letter to one person in the contested land, sold to Mr James Olubayi.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Mzee Stephen Okiradu at his ancestral land in Laukotoit village in Malaba North Ward today Mr Epiin said the son of one of the three deceased brothers allegedly sent him 30 telephone requesting him to issue him a succession letter.

” I can’t issue one succession to the one person. I will seek the indulgence of the DCC before issuing succession letters that include the names of four brothers, three of them include Mzee Okiradu, who was buried today and their children,” he said.

The court battle that lasted close to two months with Mzee Stephen Okiradu’s body lying at Kocholia Sub County Hospital mortuary since March 6th, 2024 came to an end today (Saturday) when he was interred at his 8.14 acres piece of land at Kaukotoit village in Malaba North.

The family started burial arrangements soon after the historic ruling delivered via virtual by Malaba Court Principal Magistrate Ocharo Momanyi on Friday. The family removed the body from the mortuary for today’s (Saturday’s) burial.

Mr Epiin Onyunyuru sub-location assistant Chief David Papa Emojong pledged to give Mzee Okiradu’s children full security and protection, noting that they will do their best to safeguard the deceased children.

Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop (Emeritus) Zakayo Epus urged mourners to let God revenge for them and not vice versa, adding that the four families of Mzee Okiradu, Yoskoffat Ekiring, Allan Odeke and Amos Iteba need dedication day and to access the right up of what the Magistrate said in his ruling.

Epus urged Mzee Okiradu’s children to return to the constructed house, telling them to cultivate the culture of forgiveness if they want to be good leaders.

Clan chairman Aggrey Ekiring said Okiradu’s family ran to him to seek shelter at the height of his eviction, but they vented their anger burning his house. He sought advice from the DCC, who later instructed him to go to a Bungoma court, which issued the eviction order.

Amos Iteba’s son Fredrick Ekiring eulogized Mzee Okiradu’s sickness that started in 2023 and was treated in Tororo, Malaba, and Kocholia Sub County Hospital where doctors suspected he was suffering from prostate cancer.

He was referred to Bungoma for an MCE test, which took 4 hours, and affected his pelvic bone. Doctors recommended BIOPSY at Aga Khan, which proved negative.

Former Malaba North Member of the County Assembly Ichasi Imwene blamed the emergence of cartels in some wards in Teso North and Teso South.

Via Olita Reuben