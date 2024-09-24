Myles Garrett Siblings: Meet Brea and Sean Williams Who is a Former NBA Player

Myles Garrett is a professional football defensive end for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.

He played college football at Texas A&M, earning unanimous All-American honors in 2016.

Selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has been named to five Pro Bowls and was the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Currently, he is dealing with foot injuries that may require surgery later this season but aims to continue playing through the pain.

Siblings

Myles has two siblings, an older sister, Brea Garrett, who is a champion track and field athlete, and an older brother, Sean Williams, a former NBA player.

Brea won an NCAA indoor championship in the weight throw, while Sean played for several NBA teams and is currently competing overseas.

Their athletic achievements have significantly influenced Myles’ career and aspirations.

College career

Garrett played college football at Texas A&M University, where he had a standout career that established him as one of the top defensive prospects in the nation.

In his freshman season in 2014, he made an immediate impact by recording 11.5 sacks, setting the SEC freshman record.

His explosive speed and agility made him a formidable opponent for quarterbacks, leading to his recognition as a consensus Freshman All-American.

Throughout that season, he earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors multiple times, showcasing his talent and potential.

Garrett continued to excel during his sophomore season in 2015, leading the SEC with 12.5 sacks and earning first-team All-SEC honors.

His performance garnered further accolades as he was recognized as a first-team All-American by various outlets, underscoring his dominance on the field.

In his junior year in 2016, despite battling injuries, Garrett recorded 8.5 sacks and was named a unanimous All-American.

He finished his college career with a total of 31 sacks, ranking among the top players in Texas A&M history and leaving a lasting legacy that helped elevate the Aggies’ defense.

NFL career

Garrett’s journey to the NFL began when he was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, marking a significant moment for both Garrett and the franchise as they sought to rebuild their roster.

After starting the season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, he made his debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Despite playing only ten games in his rookie season, Garrett quickly made an impact, finishing with 7 sacks.

In the subsequent seasons from 2018 to 2020, Garrett continued to improve and solidify his status as one of the league’s premier defensive players.

In 2018, he recorded 13.5 sacks, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

The following year, despite facing a suspension for an on-field incident, he managed to tally 10.5 sacks.

In 2020, Garrett had another impressive year with 12 sacks, playing a crucial role in leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance in nearly two decades.

From 2021 onward, Myles Garrett has consistently been recognized as one of the top defensive players in the NFL.

In 2021, he achieved a career-high of 16 sacks and earned another Pro Bowl selection.

He continued to dominate in 2022 with 15 sacks and was named an AP First-Team All-Pro.

In 2023, he received the Defensive Player of the Year award after another stellar season.

Accolades

Garrett has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

During his time at Texas A&M, he was a first-team All-American in 2015, recognized by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

He was also a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Rotary Lombardi Award and the Ted Hendricks Award, and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

In addition, he led the SEC in quarterback sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles during his sophomore year.

In the NFL, Garrett has been named Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has earned five Pro Bowl selections (2018, 2020-2023).

Additionally, he is a three-time First-team All-Pro (2020, 2021, 2023) and a two-time Second-team All-Pro (2018, 2022).