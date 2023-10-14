Mystery of Missing Eastleigh Woman After Hijacking in Industrial Area

Mystery surrounds an incident in which a woman selling beverages at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was hijacked while headed to work.

Shankara Adan Hassan, 39, has been missing since October 12.

She was in a taxi from Eastleigh Section 3 headed for JKIA when the car was flagged down by people purporting to be police officers. The driver told police he stopped at the Likoni bridge along Likoni Road in Nairobi.

He said men who were in a salon car flagged him down as he drove ahead of it. The incident happened at about 10 p.m.

After he stopped the two occupants who paused as police officers one in full police uniform alighted and ordered the female passenger to board their vehicle.

He then told the driver she was wanted and they were escorting her to Shauri Moyo Police Station for interrogation.

The driver said the woman has been her customer and he frequently picked her from Eastleigh to the airport and back.

He then called and informed the victim’s relatives about the occurrence and when they went to Shauri Moyo Police Station they were surprised to learn that their sister was nowhere to be found.

The registration number of the motor vehicle which the victim was forced to board was not captured, police said.

Police detained the driver for grilling.

The family of the woman say they are yet to find her since then. They want the police to investigate and establish how and why she was taken by the said hijackers.

They do not know the motive of the incident.

Police said they are investigating the incident and no clue so far on who could be behind it and the motive.

