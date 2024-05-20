NACADA Orders Removal of Alcohol Billboards Near Schools

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has voiced serious concerns regarding the rising number of billboards promoting alcoholic beverages near educational institutions across Kenya.

In a statement issued on Monday, NACADA highlighted that this alarming trend persists despite existing laws prohibiting advertisements that are misleading, deceptive, or likely to create false impressions about the characteristics, health effects, health hazards, or social implications of alcoholic beverages.

“Research shows that exposure to outdoor alcohol advertising near schools is associated with a higher likelihood of youth intending to use alcohol,” said Anthony Omerikwa, CEO, NACADA.

“Alarmingly, the current average age of initiation to alcohol use in Kenya is seven years.”

The removal of these advertisements aligns with the Alcoholic Drinks Promotion Regulations and the provisions of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010.

To enforce this directive, NACADA is actively coordinating with relevant stakeholders at both national and county government levels to oversee the removal of all alcohol-related billboards near educational institutions.

“NACADA is committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment for our students. The presence of alcohol advertisements near schools undermines these efforts by normalizing alcohol consumption and presenting it as an appealing and glamorous choice,” said Omerikwa.

“We call on advertising agencies and businesses to act with social responsibility and refrain from placing alcohol advertisements near learning institutions.”