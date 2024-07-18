Nadeshot Net Worth

Nadeshot, an American former professional Call of Duty player, has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He is the founder, CEO, and co-owner of the gaming organization and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves. As the captain of OpTic Gaming during the 2014 “Call of Duty: Ghosts” season and the 2014-2015 “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” season, Nadeshot gained significant recognition in the esports community. His achievements include winning the “Call of Duty XP” World Championship in 2011 and a gold medal at the 2014 Major League Gaming X Games. Additionally, Nadeshot has a strong presence on Twitch, with over two million followers, and his YouTube channel boasts more than three million subscribers. He has been sponsored by companies like Scuf Gaming and Astro Gaming.

Early Life

Nadeshot, born Matthew Haag on August 3, 1992, in Palos Hills, Illinois, is the son of Chris and Jeff Haag and has two siblings. He graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in 2010 and completed a two-year business studies course at Moraine Valley Community College. Before diving into competitive gaming, he worked at McDonald’s.

Nadeshot Career

Nadeshot’s gaming handle is derived from a move in the “Halo” video game series called a “grenade shot.” Initially a competitive amateur in “Halo 2,” he later switched to “Gears of War” and eventually to “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare,” making his professional debut at the age of 16. He joined OpTic Gaming in 2010 and became the team captain in 2014. During his tenure, he led the team to various notable finishes, including winning the $1 million “Call of Duty XP” tournament in 2011 and securing multiple top placements in Major League Gaming (MLG) events.

In 2014, Nadeshot entered an exclusivity deal with MLG to stream on their MLG.tv platform. He led OpTic Gaming to victory at the 2014 MLG X Games and continued to achieve success throughout the 2014-2015 season. However, in April 2015, he announced his departure from competitive gaming to focus on content creation, though he remained a co-owner of OpTic Gaming.

Founding 100 Thieves

In 2017, Nadeshot co-founded the Los Angeles-based gaming organization and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. The organization fields teams in games such as “Call of Duty,” “Apex Legends,” “Valorant,” and “League of Legends” and operates franchises in the “Valorant” Americas League, League Championship Series, and “Call of Duty” League. Known as the Los Angeles Thieves in the “Call of Duty” League, 100 Thieves signed a sponsorship deal with Twisted Tea and Truly Seltzer in 2021 and acquired the gaming peripheral company Higround. The company’s achievements include winning multiple esports major championships and launching top gaming podcasts on iTunes. 100 Thieves is valued at $460 million.

Personal Life

Nadeshot began dating Haley Hey in August 2019, and the couple got engaged in June 2022. Haley has worked in the esports and gaming industry and joined Range Media Partners in 2022 as a manager focusing on gaming talent, strategy, and partnerships.

Nadeshot Awards

In 2014, Nadeshot was voted eSports Player of the Year by fans at The Game Awards. He also shared a Streamy Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a Web Series with his “Escape the Night” co-stars in 2016.

