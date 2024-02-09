Nadia Mukami Releases New Romantic Song “Mali Safi” Featuring Okello Max And Prince Indah

Kenyan pop sensation Nadia Mukami has released her latest song, “Mali Safi.”

Teaming up with fellow artists Okello Max and Prince Indah, Mukami delivers a romantic ballad infused with the soulful rhythms of Rumba.

In “Mali Safi,” Mukami serenades a suave and charming man, praising his impeccable appearance and prowess in the bedroom.

The song’s enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics evoke feelings of love and admiration.

Also Read: Sanaipei Tande To Release New Song “M.I.A” This Week

This new release adds to Mukami’s portfolio of collaborations, which have seen her join forces with both local and international talents.

She recently teamed up with Tanzanian rapper Darasa on the track “Siko Sure.”

It has amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube since its release four months ago.

Mukami was honored at the 2023 Afrimma Awards, where she took home the coveted title of Best Female Artist in East Africa.

Nadia Mukami “Mali Safi” Lyrics

NADIA:

Hook

Mali safi

(Such a neat man)

Mali fine

(Such a fine man)

Mali ghafi

(Such an authentic raw man)

Mali yote yangu

(All this is mine for keeps)

Mali safi

(Such a neat man)

Kijana fine wine

(This man is like fine wine)

Maridadi mali yote yangu

(Very well kept, all this is mine)

Abebo Yawa

(Oh My Love)

Iber sana yawa

(You are way too beautiful)

Abebo yawa

(Oh My Love)

Inkanye yawa (inkanye yawa)

(Where you at?)

Mapenzi yamekita ni moto

(This love is deeply rooted, it’s lit!)

Mapenzi oo mapenzi

(Love oh love)

Ni kama sijawahi pendwa hivi before

(It’s like I’ve never been loved before)

Mpenzi oo mpenzi

(My lover oh my lover)

Chaki mula kanyoro nimora

(Touch me like you did yesterday I loved it)

Bi imeda kendo herani oroma

(Come add me some more, this love is all I need)

Wuoyi silwal kakihera ilomba

(Your love for me is unmatched my melanin King)

Makumaya Nyasachiel nawaroga

(I swear to God if y’all steal him from me, I will cast a spell on you)

Hook

Mali safi

(Such a neat man)

Mali fine

(Such a fine man)

Mali ghafi

(Such an authentic raw man)

Mali yote yangu

(All this is mine for keeps)

Mali safi

(Such a neat man)

Kijana fine wine

(This man is like fine wine)

Maridadi mali yote yangu

(Very well kept, all this is mine)

Abebo Yawa

(Oh My Love)

Iber sana yawa

(You are way too beautiful)

Abebo yawa

(Oh My Love)

Inkanye yawa (inkanye yawa)

(Where you at?)

OKELLO MAX :

Killer yoo kachiena

(A killer in the bedroom)

Ating’o bada

(I surrender)

Toto dong’ iberna

(You tick all my boxes)

Ikao namba (yaye)

(You’re one in a million)

Sulwe rienyna sami moko misuma

(I see bright stars when you light the candles)

Koso tigo minalo e nungono

(Or is it the beads around your waistline)

Ematera Peru

(That take me to Peru)

Madwoka Paris

(Before bringing me back to Paris)

Kari iloso sukari

(You are sweeter than sugar)

Mae love manyocha anenoga, Novela

(This is the kinda of love I used to see on telenovela)

Adunyo miel achalo riwa, Coachella

(I’m joyfully dancing like a madman at Coachella festival)

Hook

Mali safi

(Such a beautiful girl)

Mali fine

(Such a fine girl)

Mali ghafi

(Such an authentic raw girl)

Mali yote yangu

(All this is mine for keeps)

Mali safi

(Such a beautiful girl)

Katoto fine wine

(This girl is like fine wine)

Maridadi mali yote yangu

(Very well kept, all this is mine)

Abebo Yawa

(Oh My Love)

Iber sana yawa

(You are way too beautiful)

Abebo yawa

(Oh My Love)

Inkanye yawa (inkanye yawa)

(Where you at?)

PRINCE INDAH

Hera ni kende emalomba

(Your love is the only thing that brings me joy)

Inemikao ng’imana nyathina {eweeeeh}

(I am giving all my life to you baby girl)

Kaka awinjo be Mora

(I am loving this sweet feeling)

Gima itimona echunya emomoraa

(Whatever you’ve done to my heart is pure joy)

Weche gi donge wuok e chunya

(All these words are genuine from my heart)

An aeri adier mama biiritna chunya

(I am truly in love with you, please protect my heart)

Weche gi donge wuok e chunya

(All these words are genuine from my heart)

An aeri adier mama biiritna chunya

(I am truly in love with you, please protect my heart)

What can I do to you girl to be worthy of your love

Coz your so special to me

Without you girl I can’t breath

Jaber nyiri sudi buta mama mondo imaka mama

(Beautiful of them all, please come and hold me)

Mondo ikwaka mama

(Come hug me my Love)

Mondo inyodha mama oo

(Come kiss me)

NADIA:

Hook

Mali safi

(Such a neat man)

Mali fine

(Such a fine man)

Mali ghafi

(Such an authentic raw man)

Mali yote yangu

(All this is mine for keeps)

Mali safi

(Such a neat man)

Kijana fine wine

(This man is like fine wine)

Maridadi mali yote yangu

(Very well kept, all this is mine)

Abebo Yawa

(Oh My Love)

Iber sana yawa

(You are way too beautiful)

Abebo yawa

(Oh My Love)

Inkanye yawa (inkanye yawa)

(Where you at?)