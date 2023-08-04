Nadia Mukami Opens Up About Relationship Status And Unfulfilled Proposal From Arrow Bwoy

Singer Nadia Mukami has recently revealed the current status of her relationship with fellow musician Arrow Bwoy.

Despite Arrow’s proposal to her in March 2022, Mukami stated that they are not yet officially married, as Arrow has not yet paid her dowry.

In a candid conversation in one of the local stations, Nadia Mukami made it clear that she considers herself an “available lady” due to Arrow Bwoy’s failure to take the necessary steps to formalize their union.

Also Read: TikToker Brian Chira Charged with Cyber Harassment, Released on Sh50,000 Bail

When asked about the status of their relationship, she candidly replied, “I’m not married. It is a fact. He hasn’t paid my dowry. He’s with me on credit.”

Despite the proposal, Mukami disclosed that she remains in a girlfriend status, not yet having attained the title of a wife. She humorously shared, “I’m just your girlfriend. Not a wife. Anitoe soko officially.”

Also Read: Senator Karen Nyamu Announces Fourth Pregnancy (Photo)

Addressing the prospect of marriage, Mukami highlighted the importance of traditional customs and dowry payment. She asserted, “If you want me to say I’m married, you know my parent’s address. My dowry, as a lady who is very learned, is very high, and I’m Nadia Mukami, so it’s still very high.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...