Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop Refutes Rumors Of Cardinal Njue’s Death

Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi, Wallace Ng’ang’a, has dismissed persistent rumors regarding the alleged death of John Cardinal Njue.

In a statement, Bishop Ng’ang’a confirmed that the claims circulating about Cardinal Njue’s passing are completely false and without basis.

“We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without foundation,” the bishop stated.

He urged the public to disregard these baseless rumors and emphasized the importance of sharing verified information, particularly on sensitive matters such as this.

“Any updates regarding Cardinal Njue’s health or other related matters will be conveyed through official church channels,” he added.

The bishop requested that the faithful continue to keep Cardinal Njue in their prayers, wishing him continued good health and blessings.

John Cardinal Njue served as the fourth Archbishop of Nairobi from 2007 to 2021.

Before that, he was the Coadjutor Archbishop of Nyeri from 2002 to 2007 and the Bishop of Embu from 1986 to 2002.

His significant impact and prominence within the church have garnered considerable attention, as evidenced by his English Wikipedia page, which has received over 97,407 views.

His biography is available in 19 languages.