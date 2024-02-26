Nairobi City County Enforcement Officers Reportedly Attacked, Raped And Sodomized At South C Building Site

Nairobi City County enforcement team officers were allegedly attacked at a building site in the South C area, with reports indicating horrific acts of sexual violence against both female and male officers.

According to initial reports, female officers were subjected to rape, while their male counterparts faced sodomization during the ordeal.

Kileleshwa Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai strongly condemned the heinous act, emphasizing the urgent need to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

“Furthermore, I demand that the suspect construction site be immediately closed, and all building activity suspended pending a complete and thorough investigation. The alleged actions on this site raise serious questions about whether criminals are operating under the guise of legitimate development in Nairobi,” he said.

Alai demanded swift action from law enforcement authorities to ensure justice for the victims and accountability for the attackers.

Furthermore, Alai called for immediate action to address the security lapse at the construction site.

He urged the suspension of all building activities pending a thorough investigation into the incident. “Such a coverup, if true, is absolutely unacceptable. I demand the immediate suspension of these officers so that an independent investigation can take place.”

Alai called for urgent reform and accountability within Nairobi City’s governance. “I call upon Governor Sakaja to break his silence on this horrific incident and take action to ensure those involved, from the attackers to any complicit officials, face the consequences for their actions.”