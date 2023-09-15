Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Erick Maigo Murdered at Woodley Home 

The acting finance director at Nairobi Hospital Erick Maigo was Friday September 15 morning found murdered in a cold blood incident in his house at Woodley estate, Nairobi.

Maigo’s body was found in a pool of blood with 16 stabs minutes after he had been killed at about 6 am.

His assailant, a female who police suspect spent the night at the house or accessed it in the morning escaped minutes before police arrived.

Kilimani police boss Moss Ndiwa said a hunt on the woman is ongoing.

“We don’t know the motive for now,” he said.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex apartment said they heard Maigo, 40 groaning in pain.

They said they tried to call him in vain. They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The neighbors could hear Maigo steal groaning in pain and seeking help.

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave.

According to police, they rushed to the Kibra police station where they made a report of a suspicious activities at the house.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing. The door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the body had 16 stabs. Ten of the wounds were on the chest and side at the back.

It is not clear if the woman acted alone.

Police moved the body to the mortuary.

The murder comes ahead of a planned annual general meeting of the troubled hospital.

Some board members have been having fights over management of the region’s premier hospital.

Financial issues will definitely be raised at the meeting, an insider who expressed shock at the murder said.

“This could be murder linked to the wars at the hospital. So sad he has died that way,” said an insider.

Police said they are investigating murder and are pursuing a suspect who is yet to be identified.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Detectives are reviewing security cameras around the scene as part of the probe and hunt on the woman.

