Nairobi Lawyer Charged with Car Theft, Released on Sh200,000 Cash Bail 

A Nairobi lawyer was Thursday charged with stealing a car.

Reuben Urbanus Kioko appeared before a Milimani court and denied the charges. He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe and denied the offense of stealing a Hyundai vehicle valued at Sh300,000 the property of Muus Kenya Limited.

He was released on a bond of Sh500,000 or alternatively pay a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The magistrate said the case will be mentioned on May 30.

The charge sheet read; “Reuben Urbanus Kioko on unknown date in March 2023, at Capitol Hill Towers within Nairobi county, stole motor vehicle of registration number KAH 113S make Hyundai valued at Sh300,000 the property of Muus Kenya Limited.”

Meanwhile, a businesswoman who allegedly forged a letter of a company and send to a bank for a closure of its account was on Thursday charged before a Makadara court.

Judy Wahome was accused that with intent to defraud, without lawful authority, made a letter of Freshwealth Limited purporting it to be from Freshwealth and issued it to ABSA bank kitengela branch for closure of account 2046101319, 2046101335 and 2046101351.

Wahome appeared before Makadara trial magistrate Mary Njagi and denied the charges.

The prosecution said she did that knowing not to be true.

She allegedly committed the offence on October 7, 2022 within the country.

Wahome faced a second count on the same dates in Kitengela sub county in Kajiado at ABSA bank, knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely letter from fresh wealth Limited to Zipporah Nyanumba to be the Will of Freshwealth.

The prosecution said she did that knowing it was not true.

She pleaded for lenient bond terms and requested witness statements from the prosecution.

Lawyer Kabao Nyaga watching brief for the complainant urged the court to consider the nature of the offence while granting bail terms.

The accused was released on a cash bail of Sh40,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 1 for pretrial.