Nairobi Railway Terminus Closure for Survey as Part of Nairobi Railway City Project

Kenya Railways has informed motorists about the scheduled closure of the Nairobi Railway matatu terminus on Sunday, September 24, to facilitate a Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) utility survey.

The closure, as announced by Kenya Railways’ Managing Director, is an integral part of the design and planning process for the New Nairobi Central Railway Station, which is a key component of the Nairobi Railway City Project.

The matatu terminus will be inaccessible to the public from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

In light of this closure, motorists have been advised to utilize alternative pick-up and drop-off points during this period.

Matatus serving Ngong Road and Valley Road routes have been directed to pick up and drop off passengers at Green Park. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) operating along Lang’ata Road and Mombasa Road will conduct passenger pickups and drop-offs at Agip Bus Bay, located opposite Posta City Square, as well as on the street between Neno Evangelism Church and Shell Petrol Station, situated off Haile Selassie Avenue.

The proposed Nairobi Railway City is a comprehensive urban development project aimed at expanding and alleviating congestion in the Central Business District (CBD). The UK government, through a Public Private Partnership (PPP), will finance the project with an estimated budget of Ksh30 billion.

Kenya Railways has outlined that the project has the potential to position Nairobi as a prominent global city.

The strategic location of the Nairobi Central Railway Station area makes it an ideal nerve center for the Nairobi Multimodal Transport System, featuring a state-of-the-art Central Railway Station complemented by mixed-use commercial developments, hotels, and intermodal facilities.

The Railway City initiative will extend the CBD’s boundaries southward, establishing essential services and amenities to attract entrepreneurs and stimulate economic growth.

