Naked Kenyan Man Kills Delivery Driver In Texas

Police in Fort Worth, Texas are holding a 27-year-old Kenyan man who is reported to have killed a delivery truck driver by repeatedly striking him on the head with firewood.

Christantus Omondi is facing a murder charge in the beating death of a man delivering firewood Saturday January 13 night in Fort Worth.

Court documents show Scotty Jackson was dropping off a load of firewood to a customer on Wendover Drive.

Investigators said the nude 27-year-old suspect hit Jackson in the head with a piece of the firewood and then hit the homeowner.

Fort Worth Police said the homeowner ran into his home to call emergency responders about the violent ambush.

“My dad was very hardworking. He would do anything for anybody,” Kasey Deleon said.

DeLeon is Jackson’s daughter. She describes the deadly attack on her father as unforgivable.

“Right now, I’m angry and have hate for him, so I can’t forgive him,” Deleon said according to CBS News.

The arrest document said Omondi returned to an Airbnb where he was staying. Police arrested him after an aggressive encounter with officers that escalated to using a taser.

“I was shocked…. Hearing how bad it was, my dad didn’t deserve that. He was trying to do something good, and it ended up taking his whole life,” Deleon said.

Jackson’s daughter remembers speaking with her 51-year-old father before his final delivery.

“And I was like, hurry up and get home, Dad,” she recalled. “He was like, okay. And I was like, be careful.”

Now, she’s hoping for justice in what appears to be an unprovoked attack on the homeowner and her father.

Justice is only one dimension of what she’s dealing with in the brutal murder. The other part is grief and living without her father.

“I don’t know how to live in a world without him,” Deleon said. “I just want him to call me—to come home. And I’ll never have that.”

Deleon set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses and to provide support for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scotty-edward-jackson.

